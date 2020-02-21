China to maintain close coop. with Iran to defeat COVID-19 cases

“China closely follows the COVID-19 situation in Iran and expresses condolences over the passing of the two patients,” Geng Shuang said in his regular press conference on Friday.

“In this fight against the virus, China and Iran have been standing firmly together. The Iranian government and people provided China with valuable support and help, and Foreign Minister Zarif was the first foreign minister who publicly voiced support for China,” he added.

“China will maintain close communication, coordination, and cooperation with Iran to defeat the epidemic as soon as possible and safeguard the health of our two peoples and global public health security,” he said.

Chinese Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Chang Hua also on Friday said that the Chinese and Iranian nations stand together in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

According to Health Ministry officials, tests of 18 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the country while four of the patients have lost their lives.

The government announced on Thursday the establishment of a ‘Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters’ to counter the deadly virus.

