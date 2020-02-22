Coronavirus test kits enough in Iran: health min.

According to the latest official announcements, some 285 individuals suspected with corona have been tested in Iran, of which 28 ones showed positive results.

As reported, five have lost their lives.

The Iranian government has started mass distribution of masks across the infected cities.

The 4th shipment of coronavirus test kits entered in Iran on Friday.

In a Friday tweet, the Spokesperson of health ministry Kianoush Jahanpour wrote, “The 4th shipment of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) test kits has been entered in Iran by the representative of World Health Organization in Iran Dr. Christoph Hamelmann and delivered to Pasteur Institute of Iran.”

According to Health Ministry officials, tests of 18 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the country while four of the patients have lost their lives.

