Chinese ship docks at Dayyer port after passing coronavirus incubation period

According to Ahmad Akhoundi, carrying equipment for Kaveh petrochemical complex, the Chinses ship has stayed 10 miles away from the southern coast of Iran for two weeks.

Heng Tong 77, which was kept in the distance as of February 8, has been examined by the medical team of the marine borders health bases, he explained.

On January 22, Chief Executive of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Mohammad Rastad informed that medical teams have set up 24 hour posts at all Iranian ports to screen entry of the lethal coronavirus into the country.

The medical teams are working 24 hours to supervise commute of ships and persons to Iran and prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.

he novel coronavirus, Covid-19, has so far claimed the lives of 2,464 people across the world.

According to the data collected from Worldometer, the number of patients with the new virus across the world has so far reached 78,829.

Countries like South Korea and Iran are reporting a growing number of infections despite a fall in cases in China in recent days.

MNA/4860586