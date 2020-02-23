Eight Iranians confirmed dead for coronavirus

The Spokesperson of health ministry Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that the test results of suspected individuals with corona in Iran showed 15 new cases of the Covid-19.

Out of these 15 new cases, seven are in Qom, four in Tehran, two in Gilan, one in Markazi, and one in Mazandaran provinces, he added.

Unfortunately, three of the new confirmed cases have passed away, said Jahanpour.

In this regard, the total number of patients with the new virus across in Iran has so far reached 43 and 8 have lost their lives, he added.

The novel coronavirus, Covid-19, has so far claimed the lives of 2,464 people across the world.

According to the data collected from Worldometer, the number of patients with the new virus across the world has so far reached 78,829.

The global death toll from the death toll has reached 2,464, with 2,443 deaths in mainland China, 5 in South Korea, 8 in Iran, and others in Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, France and Taiwan.

