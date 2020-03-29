Russia to support Iran amid medical sanctions: Russian official

The Chairman of the Russian Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky sent a shipment of medical masks, disinfectant gels, and medical equipment to Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali. The cargo will be quickly distributed in Iran’s hospitals.

In a message in social media, Slutsky wrote, “I saw a letter from Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali on the page of the head of Russian Anti-globalization Movement Alexander Ionov. It was an outcry to help the dire humanitarian condition of the Islamic Republic amid the spread of coronavirus which is, unfortunately, getting worse due to US sanctions. In fact, Russia, as a friendly country, is ready to provide all kinds of assistance. On behalf of the Russian Peace Foundation, we have delivered a shipment of medical equipment and supplies and will support Tehran at all levels. Now is not the time for any political goals or insults. We must help people to survive.”

The head of the Russian Anti-globalization Movement Alexander Ionov also called for humanitarian aid to Iran and said, “Our goal is to help the Iranian people overcome the virus. We are aware of the problems the Islamic Republic is confronting in times of sanction and isolation. We must unite and make all our efforts in the fight against the COVID-19.”

He further noted that The Russian Anti-globalization Movement is a socio-political approach that advocates the full sovereignty of all the nations, including Russia as an independent player in the political, economic and cultural spheres of the world. The activities of the movement are against the monopoly of global relations followed by a number of countries.