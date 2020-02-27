Covid-19 claims 2,800 lives across globe

The coronavirus is spreading in the Middle East, Europe and other parts of the world, as Brazil confirmed its first case in Latin America, while parts of China begin to lower their emergency response level as the number of new cases reported there continues to slow.

More deaths have been reported in Iran and Italy.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, also imposed restrictions on pilgrims who visit the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah before or after the completion of their religious duties in Makkah.

China has been allowing healthy non-residents of Wuhan to leave the epicenter of the virus from Monday. A city in China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the global coronavirus epidemic, will pay residents as much as 10,000 yuan ($1,425.96) if they proactively report symptoms of the illness and it is confirmed after testing.

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

MNA/PR