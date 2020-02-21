  1. Iran
21 February 2020 - 16:32

4th shipment of coronavirus test kits entered in Iran: official

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – The 4th shipment of coronavirus test kits entered in Iran on Friday, according to an official in the Health Ministry.

In a Friday tweet, Kianoush Jahanpour wrote, “The 4th shipment of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) test kits has been entered in Iran by the representative of World Health Organization in Iran Dr. Christoph Hamelmann and delivered to Pasteur Institute of Iran.”

According to Health Ministry officials, tests of 18 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the country while four of the patients have lost their lives.

The government announced on Thursday the establishment of a ‘Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters’ to counter the deadly virus.

