  1. Iran
21 February 2020 - 17:02

"Iranian, Chinese are together in fight against COVID-19": Chinese amb.

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Chinese Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Chang Hua said that the Chinese and Iranian nations stand together in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet on Friday, the Chinese ambassador wrote, “Fight against the #COVID19! We are together,” publishing Iranian and Chinese flags along with a poem by Iranian poet Saadi Shirazi, Bani Adam.

According to Health Ministry officials, tests of 18 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the country while four of the patients have lost their lives.

The government announced on Thursday the establishment of a ‘Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters’ to counter the deadly virus.

