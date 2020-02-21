"Iranian, Chinese are together in fight against COVID-19": Chinese amb.

In a tweet on Friday, the Chinese ambassador wrote, “Fight against the #COVID19! We are together,” publishing Iranian and Chinese flags along with a poem by Iranian poet Saadi Shirazi, Bani Adam.

According to Health Ministry officials, tests of 18 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the country while four of the patients have lost their lives.

The government announced on Thursday the establishment of a ‘Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters’ to counter the deadly virus.

