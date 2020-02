“Iran’s Army Ground Force is the fifth most powerful ground force in the world,” said Gen. Heidari while he paid a visit to a military training center in Tehran.

He also pointed to his forces’ role in the war against the ISIL terrorists, saying, “We went to the Iraqi Kurdistan region to counter ISIL terrorists’ growing threats. We set up a headquarters there to confront ISIL 40 kilometers away from Iran’s borders.”

