US can’t evade consequences of assassinating Gen. Soleimani: Rouhani

“The US cannot evade the consequences its terroristic measures and will definitely receive the response of its wicked crime,” Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The president described the Americans’ martyring of the brave general and his companions in Iraq against all international regulations and norms and an international terrorism and war crime, saying, "The Americans failed to achieve their goals by this criminal act.”

There is no doubt that the US had goals by this act, he said, adding, "They were after sowing discord inside Iran, creating fear and division in the region and distance between the Iraqi government and people and the Iranian government and people, as well as affecting regional dynamics and efforts that were directed towards full liberation of the region from terrorists, which they failed to do so.”

“Of course, it is possible that this action was because of the internal issues and complications in the US and the White House, which will yield opposite results with the awareness of the American people and the public opinions of the world,” he said.

Rouhani also praised the greatness of the Iranian people, saying, “People’s huge presence at the funeral of Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was a miracle.”

He added, "I cannot recall anything like this in the history,” referring to the fact that people around the world, including Yemen, Syria and Kashmir took to the streets to commemorate these martyrs.

"In fact, this unprecedented presence was the manifestation of people’s respect for these martyrs’ moral values and lofty causes,” Rouhani added.

“Martyr Soleimani was not just a military commander, but also a capable politician and strategist in negotiating different groups and even high-ranking authorities in the region and outside,” he said.

Rouhani also said that the Americans made a grave historic mistake by this criminal act, saying, "If General Soleimani wished, he could terminate hundreds of American commanders in different parts of the region, but he was one of the most moderate military commanders in the region and the world.”

He said, "General Soleimani used to act very carefully and never went to any extreme,” adding that he had been making efforts in the path of jihad in the past 40 years with increasing spirit.

“General Soleimani’s goal was protecting security of Iran, stability of the region, the freedom of Quds and protecting the security of the region by regional states,” he said.

Rouhani noted, "The Americans thought that they burned Gen. Soleimani’s body with missile, but they burned the hearts of millions of free people in the world and it is natural that America cannot distance itself from this catastrophe and it will definitely get a response for this crime.”

Referring to decisive responses that the US has received until today, the president said, "The first response was the big presence of the people of Iraq in Baghdad, Karbala, Najaf, Basra and other cities of this country.”

“This proved that the people of Iran and Iraq are on the same route and jihadist commanders of these two nations are on the same path,” said Rouhani.

He also described the Iraqi parliament’s ruling of expelling American troops from the country as another response to the US’ criminal act, saying, "The Parliament of Iraq courageously paved the path for the permanent expelling of US from Iraq and the region in the future.”

"America thought that they could create division in Iraq by killing General Soleimani, but on the contrary, Iraq became more united and stood against the US unanimously,” he added.

“If the dear General Soleimani tried months and years to make the region this much united against the US, he would not achieve this goal,” he said.

Rouhani added, "This was a major historical event that made our people more united and integrated than ever.”

"The prayer that the Supreme Leader said beside the coffins of martyrs was recorded in history,” he concluded.

