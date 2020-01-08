US’s Trump has no safe place in region: Govt. spox

The United States will not be safe in the region and certainly, US President will not have a safe and secure place in the region as well.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of today’s session of the Cabinet of Ministers and pointed to the massive participation of people from across the country in the funeral procession of martyr Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and added, “no one outside the country had predicted such a huge and massive turnout of people in the funeral procession of this great commander.”

“We are of the opinion that massive and huge participation of people for the funeral procession of martyrs who fought against terrorism was a severe slap that was hit to the face of US President Trump and other US officials,” Rabiei emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rabiei referred to the key and constructive role of Gen. Soleimani in the world in the fight against terrorism and defeating ISIL terrorist groups in the North Africa and Asia in particular and stated, “in absence of Gen. Soleimani, interests of Europe and US would have certainly jeopardized.”

Turning to the unity and amity created after the martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani in the region and added, “the country will move forwards successfully through unity, amity and empathy between government and noble people of Islamic Iran.”

He also pointed to today’s missile attack of IRGC’s Aerospace Force in targeting two US military bases in Iraq and expressed his thanks to IRGC forces for timely responding to US brutal and criminal act in assassinating Gen. Soleimani and his companions in Iraq.

The blood of martyr Gen. Soleimai brought about salient achievements for the Islamic Iran, one of which is related to the establishment of more unity and amity between Iran and Iraq nations, Rabiei emphasized.

