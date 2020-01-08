Pakistani FM to visit Iran, S Arabia, US: Imran Khan

In a tweet on Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had asked Foreign Minister Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the US to meet with the countries’ respective foreign ministers and Secretary of State.

He added that he had also asked Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army General Bajwa to contact relevant military leaders to convey the message that “Pakistan is ready to play its role for peace but it can never again be part of any war.”

Meanwhile, FM Qureshi told the upper house of parliament in a policy statement two days ago that “Pakistan’s soil will not be used against any other state, and nor will Pakistan become a part of this regional conflict.

“The Middle East was and is volatile and this region can’t afford another war,” he added.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after launching a wave of attacks in early hours of Wednesday to retaliate the US assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander, Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Following the operation, Iranian FM Zarif took to Twitter, saying "Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched."

" We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” he added.

MNA/IRN83626745