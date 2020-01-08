IRGC’s attack on US military base bravely: Vaezi

He made the remarks on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting.

Referring to the Iranian missile attack on US bases in Iraq, Vaezi said, “We announced that the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani will not go unanswered and will certainly be avenged.”

“As the establishment, government, and the people had promised, it [revenge] was done; it was a very important act,” he added.

He noted, “As far as I know, this is the first time an American base has been attacked,” adding, “It was a very brave act. And the Americans, of course, are looking to undermine this [missile attack].”

Stating that this military attack was not the only revenge, he said, “The Iraqi parliament's resolution was also an act of revenge. The unity of the Iranian-Iraqi people and the two governments was another act of revenge.”

The unity of Iranian people and their massive presence in the funeral procession was also an act of revenge as well, he added.

He went on to say, “The US should know that they have crossed the Iranian red line by assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani and must pay a heavy price.”

“If the US wants to attack again, there is no doubt that Iran will take action and it will not go unanswered,” Vaezi highlighted.

