FM Zarif holds phone talks with Turkish, Austrian, Malaysian counterparts

Zarif held talk over phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Iran's retaliatory missile attack on US forces.

In the first step of hard revenge on the US over the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani Iran's IRGC force fired tens of ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Assad base in Iraq. Ain al-Assad is an Iraqi airbase that the US terrorist forces are stationed there.

He also has held separate telephone talks with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah on the last regional issues.

Iranian FM met and held separate talks on Tuesday with Foreign Minister of Oman Yusuf bin Alawi and former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai on the latest regional issues on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum.

