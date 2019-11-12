  1. Economy
Iran-Oman economic ties to boost: Omani envoy

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – “Omani officials seek expansion of economic ties with Iran,” Oman Ambassador to Iran Saud bin Ahmad Khalid al-Barwani said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian businessmen and economic activists in Ardabil province, with participation of the Iranian Head of Iran-Oman joint economic commission Mohsen Zarrabi.

The Omani ambassador said, “it is vital for delegations from both countries to attend Iran-Oman joint economic summit to prepare the ground for development of mutual economic relations.”

Zarrabi, for his part, announced that Iran’s exports to Oman stood at $146 million in 2016-2017 but the figure increased up to $728 million in 2017-2018.

According to him, Iran-Oman trade volume was $1.161 million in 2017-2018 (Iranian calendar year 1397, ended on March 20, 2018).

In late October, Iran's Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ali Asqar Mounesan announced that “Talks with Oman are underway to implement visa-free program for Iranian tourists visiting the country.”

On September 20, the cabinet of ministers approved to maintain a visa waiver program for Omani nationals which had been ratified last September for a one-year period.

