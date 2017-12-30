Iran, Oman inaugurate Khorramshahr-Sohar shipping line

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Omani ambassador to Iran said on Saturday that the inauguration of the shipping line between Iran’s Khorramshahr Port and Oman’s Sohar Port will increase the trade volume between the two countries.

At the opening ceremony of the shipping line between the two countries, Omani ambassador Saud bin Ahmad Khalid al-Barwani told reporters that opening of Khorramshahr-Sohar shipping line will pave the way for more economic cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Oman, adding “Oman is willing to start more shipping lines with other Iranian ports.”

Al-Barwani added "a joint airline between the two sides is also on the agenda.”

Also at the ceremony, the head of Iran-Oman Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mining and Agriculture, for his part, told reporters that “the trade volume with Oman was $148 million in 2013, but it reached $540 million last year,” adding that the amount is expected to reach “$5 billion in the next four years.”

Mohsen Zarrabi described establishing a shipping line as one of the most important infrastructures to increase the trade volume and said "fortunately, the Khorramshahr-Sohar shipping line has been built by two private companies in Iran, and now the registration of companies, obtaining visas and staying in Oman is easier than the past.”

Zarabi added "there are also banking relations between Iranian and Omani banks."

He added "following Khorramshahr-Sohar shipping line, Chabahar-Sohar as well as Bushehr-Sohar shipping lines are also on the agenda of Iran-Oman Chamber.”

