Rouhani felicitates Oman on National Day

In his message on Tuesday, President Hassan Rouhani offered his sincerest congratulations to Qaboos bin Said al Said and the people of the Sultanate of Oman on the National Day of the country.

"I hope that relations between the two friendly, brotherly countries further deepen in light of the cooperation and collaboration in all fields of mutual interest," read part of Rouhani's message.

At the end of his message, the Iranian president wished health and success to Sultan Qaboos and prosperity and felicity to the people of the Sultanate of Oman.

The National Day of Oman is celebrated on 18 November. This public holiday celebrates independence from Portugal in 1650.

