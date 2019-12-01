Bin Alawi to arrive in Tehran tomorrow

As reported, the pivots of the upcoming negotiations will revolve around regional issues and Muscat’s viewpoint about Iran’s peace initiative, named Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE).

Zarif and bin Alawi met and held talks earlier on September 22 in New York, where the two sides conferred on the latest developments in bilateral ties as well as the most important regional and international issues.

Bin Alawi was in Tehran in late July where he, besides Zarif, met Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani, and President Hassan Rouhani.

