Iran, Oman sign MoU on military cooperation

The 15th Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Joint Committee, chaired by the deputy head of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Ghadir Nezami and Assistant SAF Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning of Omani General Staff Brigadier Hamad bin Rashid al Balushi was held in Muscat from April 14-19.

During the six-day event, the two sides discussed a range of topics that would contribute to strengthening ties of the existing cooperation in military fields between the two friendly countries.

Activities of the joint commission were also reviewed during the talks.

In line with the plans to build stronger relations, the military forces of Iran and Oman held joint naval rescue and relief exercises in the waters of Oman on Thursday.

Units from the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force of Oman, as well as the Border Guard Brigade along with units from the Navy of Islamic Republic of Iran Army and the Navy of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), took part in the drills.

Iran's Ambassador to Muscat Mohammad Reza Nouri Shahroudi, who was also present during this week's talks, highlighted the growth in ties between the two neighboring nations in the area of defense and trade.

Announcing that two neighbors plan to create a new direct shipping route by the end of this month, the diplomat said the enhancement of maritime transportation between Iran and Oman help further strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

The ambassador added that Iran-Oman trade hit $700 million in an 11-month period during 2018-2019.

