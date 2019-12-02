Zarif, Omani counterpart hold meeting in Tehran

As reported, the pivots of the negotiations revolved around regional and international affairs as well as Muscat’s viewpoint about Tehran's peace initiative, named Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE).

This is the third time in the past nine months that the Oman minister is visiting Iran.

Previously in May, bin Alawi and Zarif held talks on bilateral ties, regional and international issues in Tehran.

Oman is trying 'with other parties' to reduce tensions between the United States and Iran, the Omani Foreign Ministry tweeted on May 24.

The country played a positive role in the preliminary nuclear negotiations between Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, France, Britain and Germany) and hosted several rounds of the talks that ultimately led to a landmark 2015 deal between Iran and the major world powers.

