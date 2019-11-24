  1. Politics
24 November 2019 - 14:24

Omani envoy holds farewell meeting with Zarif

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – Omani Ambassador to Tehran Saud bin Ahmad Khalid al-Barwani hold a final meeting with Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on Sunday.

The two officials met before Barwani left Tehran for Muscat.

Iran and Oman have had warm relations in the past recent years. By applying proper policies, Oman has sought expansion of ties with Iran.

On November 12, the Omani envoy said his country’s officials seek expansion of economic ties with Iran.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian businessmen and economic activists in Ardabil province, with participation of the Iranian Head of Iran-Oman joint economic commission Mohsen Zarrabi.

The Omani ambassador said, “it is vital for delegations from both countries to attend Iran-Oman joint economic summit to prepare the ground for development of mutual economic relations.”

