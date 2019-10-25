Iran foils enemies’ plots: Brig. Gen. Jalali

The Islamic Republic of Iran has powerful infrastructures to counter enemies’ threats and has managed to defeat their plots.

Head of Iran Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali made the remarks on Thursday and added, “the Islamic Republic of Iran has strong and powerful infrastructures to counter cyberattacks and US claims about waging cyberattack against the Islamic Republic of Iran was a sheer lie.”

In response to a question on Iran’s position with regards to countering threats in the field of passive defense, he said, “the Islamic Republic of Iran faces various threats in the region and the passive defense is tasked with countering them.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has direct countering with the United States in many fields such as military, security, cyber and economy, Jalali added.

In the political field, “we are not witnessing division inside the country, rather, these threats led to strengthening unity and amity in the country especially in the field of resistance and defending the country.”

All these developments emphasize that Islamic Republic of Iran has been successful in thwarting threats waged by enemies and could impose deterrence power against enemy, Jalali added.

Head of Iran's Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali once again reiterated that Iran has powerful infrastructures to counter enemies’ threats and has managed to foil plots waged by enemies against the country.

MA/4755331