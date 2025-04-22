  1. World
Russia proposes to create BRICS centre for food diplomacy

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA)-A Centre for Food Diplomacy should be established based on the National Committee for BRICS Research to coordinate the implementation of decisions related to the development of food export and import supplies by BRICS countries.

The center could deal with the sustainability of international trade, Dmitry Bulatov, President at National Food Exporters Union, in an interview with TV BRICS.

The President at the National Food Exporters Union explained that this document should enshrine the principles that promote the stability of international trade in agricultural products, the removal of existing barriers and the expansion of access to food for the population of needy countries.

Bulatov also emphasized Russia's important role in ensuring global food security. He said that the country ranks first in the world in wheat exports and is one of the largest suppliers of grain.

At the same time, as the expert noted, the production and export potential of the Russian agricultural sector is far from being exhausted, which indicates the potential for further strengthening Russia's role in addressing global food challenges, he added. 
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

