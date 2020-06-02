Iran has legitimate right to defend against cyberattacks: spox

While rejecting the claim of Iran’s cyberattack against the Zionist regime, he said, “Islamic Republic of Iran has always been at the target of malicious and evil forces in this field and will continue its legitimate defend against such attacks.”

His remarks came in response to the claims of the Zionist authorities, claiming that agents of the Islamic Republic of Iran have carried out a cyberattack on water pumping system of one of the cities of the occupied Palestinian territories.

In early April, Israeli officials claimed that a code written by Iranians had surfaced around the world and infiltrated into the computer software of Israeli urban water pumps through US and European computer servers to hide its origin.

These claims come at a time that Islamic Republic has always emphasized the protection of civilian lives since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution and has never prepared any operation against innocent people, he reiterated.

Cyber activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran are completely ‘protective and defensive’, said the diplomat, adding that as one of the victims of software war and sabotage, Islamic Republic of Iran is well aware of the devastating effects of such tools.

