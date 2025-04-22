  1. Politics
Ghalibaf offers condolences over Pope Francis demise

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has extended his condolences following the passing of Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

“The passing of the esteemed spiritual figure and the leader of Catholic Christians, His Holiness Pope Francis, is deeply regrettable,” the message read.

Ghalibaf described the late Pope Francis as an advocate of peace and monotheism who dedicated considerable efforts in recent years to promoting amity and compassion among worshippers of God.

His Holiness's humanitarian reforms aimed at fostering monotheism, interreligious dialogue, global peace, and support for the oppressed – particularly his open condemnation of the Israeli massacre in Gaza and demands to stop the genocide of Palestinian civilians – will always be remembered, he added.

