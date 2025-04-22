IRGC spox warns enemy against any aggression

Speaking in a meeting held in Tehran on Tuesday on the occasion of the 46th establishment anniversary of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the force's spokesman stated that the IRGC, in cooperation with the country's other armed forces, will give a decisive and regretful response to any attack on elements of national authority and security.

Commemorating the name and memory of the founder of the Islamic Revolution, the late Imam Khomeini (RA), and martyrs of the Sacred Defense, Brigadier General Naeini expounded the history of establishment, specifications, and salient achievements of the revolutionary body.

Emphasizing that IRGC is the brainchild of the sublime thoughts of the late Imam Khomeini (RA), he noted, “The late Imam Khomeini (RA) used to express his satisfaction with the IRGC, saying that the country owes its security to the IRGC forces who devoted their life during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).”

The IRGC forces, in cooperation with the Army force of the country, have played a decisive role during the eight years of the Sacred Defense and confronting the crises, Naeini continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he described the IRGC as the world's largest anti-terrorist organization and stated that this revolutionary body is proud of its efforts to develop jihadist and anti-oppression ideas among the oppressed nations.

He then pointed to the outstanding role of the IRGC in the reconstruction of the country and also the construction operation of the country’s infrastructural projects and added that the IRGC has managed to launch giant projects in the fields of construction of dams and refineries, etc. at a lower cost and faster speed.

