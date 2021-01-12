Iran improving quality of strategic defense equipment

Arrogant powers resorted to all tools such as the imposed war, the cruel sanctions, and finally the assassination of Iranian scientists so as to achieve their sinister goals of creating a barrier against the growth of the Islamic Revolution in the region and the world, Brigadier General Amir Hatami said in a ceremony on Tuesday.

He stated that all plots and conspiracies of the enemies against the Islamic Republic have failed, noting that their main goal is to weaken Iran through sanctions and to reduce its missile programs.

Military authority and defense power in the Islamic Republic are important factors due to the geopolitical and strategic position of Iran as well as the existence of numerous fuel resources, therefore the country's military power in the region must be increased day by day.

Stating that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are among the best armies in the world, the Defense Minister noted, “We increase the deterrent power of the country through improving the quality of our strategic defense equipment, speeding up the Time to Market (TTM) of the products and reducing the production costs.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he hailed the role of Martyr General Soleimani in maintaining the security of the region, saying, the enemies sought to dominate the region through creating ISIL terrorists, however, Martyr Soleimani, thwarted the enemies' sinister plots by creating unity and cohesion in the region.

RHM/84182685