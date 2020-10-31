Washington resorting to target Iran vital infrastructures

Speaking in a ceremony on Saturday, Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali referred to the US spy drone downed by Iran in the Persian Gulf last year, and added, “With respect to Iran’s high level of defense equipment and deterrent power, the enemy has disappointed in field of military plots.”

Stating that Americans have resorted to targeting Iran’s infrastructures after failing in the military options, General Jalali said, “As such modern wars (targeting infrastructures)are carried out through unknown perpetrators, therefore, the attacks take place more in the cyberspace.”

He went on to say, “In this regard, taking preventive action to monitor vulnerabilities and boosting preparedness is our approach in dealing with any cyber-attack to Iran’s infrastructures.”

Referring to the industry of electricity that all vital functions are related to this mother industry, he asserted, “The absence of disruptions in our electricity infrastructure shows the resilience and strength of the country's electricity industry.”

RHM/5060513