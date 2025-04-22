Russian president, Omani sultan hold talks in Moscow

"Today is a big day for Russian-Omani relations, which will be reflected in Putin's work schedule. Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said is paying a state visit to Moscow. There will be a formal welcome ceremony consistent with the state visit protocol. A narrow-format meeting with the guest will be held, followed by Russian-Omani negotiations in the state dinner format," Peskov told the press on Tuesday, according to Intefax.

There will also be a ceremony to exchange signed documents, he said.

MNA