Apr 22, 2025, 3:08 PM

Russian president, Omani sultan hold talks in Moscow

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said have held a narrow-format negotiations, which will be followed by a state dinner on Tuesday.

"Today is a big day for Russian-Omani relations, which will be reflected in Putin's work schedule. Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said is paying a state visit to Moscow. There will be a formal welcome ceremony consistent with the state visit protocol. A narrow-format meeting with the guest will be held, followed by Russian-Omani negotiations in the state dinner format," Peskov told the press on Tuesday, according to Intefax. 

There will also be a ceremony to exchange signed documents, he said.

