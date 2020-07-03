Very limited cyber attacks against Iranian facilities: Jalali

Security is never absolute and there are always ways to penetrate it, he said, adding, “modern and up-to-date technologies, in addition to rendering quality services to people, are threatening due to their advanced and intelligent cyber elements.”

Turning to this point that new technologies are a combination of threats and opportunities, he stated, “for instance, social networks are one of the essential functions of people and everyone uses them but social networks, that are dominated by foreign countries, are used to control people of other countries, create chaos and disrupt the order of countries.”

In general, social networks, which are controlled and dominated by foreign countries, are used for security and economic attacks, Brigadier General Jalali added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, “we use nuclear technology for medical diagnosis and treatment but ignoring the safety issues of this technology can be harmful.”

Safety and security considerations are usually divided into three layers, he said, adding, “the first layer is safety while the other layer is security. The third is war and defense layer, in which, enemy and threat are raised.”

