Iran Parl. and Passive Defense Organ. to counter threats:spox

The spokesman for the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ablofazl Amooei referred to a meeting with the presence of the head of the Passive Defense Organization, Gholamreza Jalali, announcing that in this meeting, cyber, biological, chemical, physical and radiation threats were reviewed as well as emphasizing on the strengthening of the legal status of the Passive Defense Organization.

Amooei told parliamentary reporters that the in order to protect the country from threats in various fields.

“In this meeting, Jalali reviewed the threats against different areas of the country such as cyber issues, infrastructure issues, and examined the performance of Defence Organization in the field of cyber defense, biological defense, chemical defense, radiation defense, and physical defense” the spokesman added.

“In all these fields, various bases have been established in the country and some measures have been taken into consideration to counter the vulnerabilities of the country” Amooei announced, noting that “however there are still other threats that the countering of which need to strengthen the legal status of the Defense Organization as well as the internal resources of institutions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he explained that radiation defense is generally referred to as measures to deal with threats in the field of nuclear and radioactive contamination, and physical defense is also referred to as countering with vulnerabilities in infrastructure areas such as national electricity, gas, and communication infrastructure networks.

