Iran foiled 33mn cyberattacks in past year: ICT min.

Making the remarks at Munich Security Conference (MSC) Cyber Security Summit in Qatar, the Iranian minister said “US’ unilateralism and use of sanctions is a threat to international cybersecurity and the solution to global cybersecurity problems lies in using multilateral mechanisms"

He voiced Iran’s readiness for taking part and supporting the ongoing talks on 'Buzz Group' adding that “Iran will effectively continue playing role in the formation of international innovations in this sector.”

Jahromi also met and held talks with Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha on Tuesday.

Strengthening economic ties between the two countries' IT companies for the upcoming 2022 World Cup was among the topics of the meeting.

Jahromi is in Doha to both attend the Qatar Information Technology Conference & Exhibition (QITCOM) 2019 and also Munich Security Conference (MSC) Cyber Security Summit.

According to QITCOM official website, it is the largest information and communication technology showcase and event in Qatar which will be underway from October 29 to November 1 under the theme “Safe Smart Cities”.

The Munich Security Conference has also kicked off in Doha where Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif is scheduled to address different panels.

