Iran, Qatar FMs discuss nuclear talks, bilateral ties, Gaza

During the phone call, the two sides explored avenues for enhancing mutual cooperation and discussed bilateral ties, recent developments in the region, especially in Gaza, nuclear talks, and issues of mutual interest.

Qatari foreign minister, for his part, said that his country welcomes the nuclear agreement between Iran and the United States to begin the second stage of negotiations.

Achieving a fair, permanent, enduring, and binding agreement is the main aim of the negotiations that can strengthen security, stability and peace in the region, Abdulrahman Al Thani said, adding that nuclear talks between Iran and the United States can create new horizons for regional cooperation and dialogue.

Iran and the United States held “constructive” discussions over its nuclear program.

The second round of Oman-mediated talks in Rome took place on Saturday, a week after the first session in Muscat, the Omani capital.

“Technical discussions” are now expected to begin on Wednesday in Oman, after which more high-level meetings will be held to move closer to an agreement.

