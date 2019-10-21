No sign of cyberattack against Iranian facilities: Civil Defense chief

“The Americans said they had responded to the shooting of the Global Hawk spy drone by conducting cyberattacks on the Iranian facilities, but our surveys show that no harm has been done by the enemy [to our facilities],” Brigadier General Jalali said in a press conference in Tehran on Monday.

On June 20, Iran’s IRGC downed a US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk spy drone after it had violated Iranian airspace. Despite the US claims that the drone had been flying over international waters, Iran said it had retrieved sections of the drone in its own territorial waters where it was shot down.

A few days later, US news outlets cited unnamed sources as reporting that President Donald Trump had approved an offensive cyber strike aimed at disabling Iranian computer systems used to control rocket and missile launches.

In line with the push to fend off cyber violations, Iran’s ICT Ministry unveiled a cybersecurity project codenamed Digital Fortress (Dejfa in Persian) in May to shield the country from increasing cyber threats targeting Iran’s infrastructures.

The Digital Fortress aims to protect citizens’ privacy, deter the cyberattacks on infrastructure, help sustain digital services, combat data breaches and online fraud, as well as detect malware in the network and stop its spread.

