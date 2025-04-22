  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 22, 2025, 1:44 PM

Over 600,000 children at risk of permanent paralysis in Gaza

Over 600,000 children at risk of permanent paralysis in Gaza

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Gaza’s Health Ministry has warned that Israel’s continued blockade on medical supplies has prevented the entry of polio vaccines, putting more than half a million children at risk.

The ban has halted the implementation of Phase 4 of the ministry’s polio prevention campaign, a statement said, leaving 602,000 children vulnerable to “permanent paralysis and chronic disabilities”, a report by Al Jazeera said.

Officials say the health consequences could be catastrophic.

“Children in Gaza are at risk of serious and unprecedented health complications due to the lack of adequate nutrition and drinking water,” the ministry added.

Israel’s ongoing blockade has strangled the flow of medical aid into the besieged enclave since early March, with the United Nations warning of a deepening humanitarian collapse.

MNA

News ID 230898

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News