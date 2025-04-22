Over 600,000 children at risk of permanent paralysis in Gaza

The ban has halted the implementation of Phase 4 of the ministry’s polio prevention campaign, a statement said, leaving 602,000 children vulnerable to “permanent paralysis and chronic disabilities”, a report by Al Jazeera said.

Officials say the health consequences could be catastrophic.

“Children in Gaza are at risk of serious and unprecedented health complications due to the lack of adequate nutrition and drinking water,” the ministry added.

Israel’s ongoing blockade has strangled the flow of medical aid into the besieged enclave since early March, with the United Nations warning of a deepening humanitarian collapse.

MNA