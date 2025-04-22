Trainer aircraft crashes in Gujarat's Amreli, pilot killed

A trainer aircraft crashed in Gujarat's Amreli on Tuesday. The pilot was killed in the incident, police told PTI.

The aircraft belonged to a private aviation academy crashed. The accident occurred around 12:30 pm near the Giriya Road area of Amreli town. According to Superintendent of

Police Sanjay Kharat, the pilot, who was flying solo, took off from Amreli airport before the plane crashed due to unknown reasons.

The aircraft reportedly struck a tree before crash-landing in an open plot near the Shastri Nagar area, which helped prevent further casualties.

The aircraft burst into flames after crashing in the vicinit .

MNA/