IRGC, Passive Defense Org. to reinforce coop. for tightening up security

In the meeting attended by some officials from both bodies, Major General Salami announced IRGC's readiness for tightening cooperation with the government and Passive Defense Organization for improving security of Iran.

He said “we do not feel week for deterring any threat and are ready to increase security of the country in cooperation with the government and Passive Defense Organization.”

Hailing the provided services by IRGC, Brigadier General Jalali called IRGC a thorn in the eye of the enemy.

“IRGC stands in the forefront of combating terrorism and without its efforts ISIL terrorists would still wander in the region,” he said.

In his earlier remarks, Salami described Iran’s military power as ‘impenetrable’ and ‘undefeatable’.

“The deterrence power of Islamic Iran is built on the basis of overcoming major enemies,” Salami said, adding “with Allah’s help, we will be readier than ever to defend the territorial borders, independence and the territorial integrity of our country through enhancing this [deterrence] power.”

The top IRGC commander further noted that the enemies have already seen the capabilities of Iran’s military equipment, adding that they will come to realize Iran’s real power on the battlefield.

