Iran pistachio exports up 40% in 2nd half of 2024: official

Jalil Karbakhsh-Ravari stated that Iran regained its lost spot along the list of the countries that export high-quality pistachios overseas.

Karbakhsh-Ravari attributed the rise in domestic pistachio production and supply to the decrease in the US exports of pistachio, adding that high global demand due to the reduction of American products pushed the market towards Iran.

China, India, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are other markets that helped the Iranian pistachio export to grow last year (2024), he noted.

Iran exported 16,000 tons of various types of pistachios and pistachio kernels in the last month of the previous Iranian calendar year (December 21 to January 20, 2025), the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reported.

