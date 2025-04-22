  1. Economy
Apr 22, 2025, 4:34 PM

Iran pistachio exports up 40% in 2nd half of 2024: official

Iran pistachio exports up 40% in 2nd half of 2024: official

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – The deputy head of the Board of Trustees of Iran Pistachio Association has announced that the country’s pistachio exports registered a 4% growth in the second half of the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2025).

Jalil Karbakhsh-Ravari stated that Iran regained its lost spot along the list of the countries that export high-quality pistachios overseas.

Karbakhsh-Ravari attributed the rise in domestic pistachio production and supply to the decrease in the US exports of pistachio, adding that high global demand due to the reduction of American products pushed the market towards Iran.

China, India, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are other markets that helped the Iranian pistachio export to grow last year (2024), he noted.

Iran exported 16,000 tons of various types of pistachios and pistachio kernels in the last month of the previous Iranian calendar year (December 21 to January 20, 2025), the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reported.

MA/IRN85810567

News ID 230902
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News