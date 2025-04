Israeli regime targets S Lebanon in violation of ceasefire

An Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade over central Aita Al-Shaab, Al Manar reported on Tuesday.

Al-Manar correspondent further said that an Israeli drone targeted a pickup truck in the southern town of Al-Hanniyeh also on Tuesday.

According to other media reports in south Labanon, one person was killed when an Israeli regime's drone detonated a vehicle in Al-Hanniyeh.

