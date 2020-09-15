Resistance Iran's approach to enemy's all-out pressure tactic

Speaking in a video conference on the occasion of the National Passive Defense Week, Brigadier General Gholam-Reza Jalali referred to Passive Defence Week coinciding with the 13th of Aban, National Day of Fighting Arrogance.

In this regard, Jalali seized the opportunity to say, "The main strategy of the enemy is still all-out pressure expect for a military war, and the approach of the Leader is focused on active resistance, he added.

Referring to public awareness and education, reassuring and alerting officials against the threats are among the key principles of the Passive Defense Week program in 2020, Jalali stressed, “Our general approach is to support the government against the enemy’s all-out pressure.”

According to the Head of Iran’s Passive Defense Organization, the main motto of the Passive Defense Week in 2020 is "active resistance, amazing resilience; and a strong Iran".

