“A number of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, unable to be reached by ambulances and civil defence crews,” the ministry said in a statement on Telegram, accoriding to Al Jazeera.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 51,266 people and wounded 116,991, the ministry said.

Since Israel broke the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed 1,890 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 4,950, the statement added.

