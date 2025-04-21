  1. Politics
Pezeshkian:

Neither optimist nor pessimist about reaching deal with US

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – The Iranian president says that Tehran is ready for a deal with the United States on its nuclear issue within a certain framework that secures its national interests, adding that he is neither optimist nor pessimist about it.

The president made the remarks in a meeting with governors from different provinces at the presidential compound. 

"Our government has emphasized from day one that it seeks to strengthen political, economic, scientific and cultural relations with other countries, especially Islamic and neighboring countries. We also pursue constructive interaction with other countries based on mutual respect," he said,

The president said elsewhere, "In negotiations with the United States, we are ready to reach an agreement within the specified framework that secures our national interests. But if they do not want to negotiate with us from an equal position, we will continue as before. As the Leader of the Revolution said, we are neither a optimist nor a pessimist."

"With piety and reliance on our own resources, we can build the country. We Iranians are competent people and we never underestimate our capabilities," he continued.

