Enemies seeking to abuse Iraqi nations’ demands

He made the remarks in a meeting with representative of Iraqi religious leader Ayatollah Ali Sistani to Iran Hojjatoleslam Seyed Javad Shahrestani.

“Iraqi people are putting forward some demand but the enemy is trying to convert their peaceful protests into an unrest by abusing social media networks,” he said.

“Hashd Al-Sha’bi [Public Mobilization Force] and the resistance movement in Iraq are taking advantage of domestic social networks to foil the enemy’s threats,” he added.

Underlining the vitality of thwarting the enemies’ plots under critical conditions, the Iranian General said that to ensure security of its passive defense infrastructure, a country needs have its own domestic industry of modern technologies in this sector.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei said Wednesday that “the Lebanese and Iraqi nations are putting forward some reasonable demands but it is vital to know that their demands can be met within the framework of the regulations of their countries."

“The biggest damage that enemies can inflict on a country is to deprive them of security, as they have started to do so today in some countries in the region,” the Leader added.

He went on to say, “I recommend those who care in Iraq and Lebanon remedy the insecurity and turmoil created in their countries by the US, the Zionist regime, some western countries, and the money of some reactionary countries.”

The Leader of the Revolution stressed, “The people have justifiable demands, but they should know their demands can only be fulfilled within the legal structure and framework [of their country]. When the legal structure is disrupted in a country, no action can be carried out.”

Imam Khamenei reminded his audience, “The enemies engaged in the same plots against Iran; but fortunately, people acted in a timely manner, and the sedition was nullified.”

