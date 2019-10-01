No proof Iran was involved in attacks on Saudi Aramco

In a telephone conversation with the new Japanese defense minister Taro Kono, Iran's defense chief rejected as baseless the accusations against Iran over the recent Yemeni drone attacks on Aramco oil facilities in the east of Saudi Arabia, stressing that there is no evidence that Iran was involved in the attacks. He added that all those who blame Iran for the strikes do not want to believe Yemeni forces' power.

Hatami also said that no country can achieve its security in the region by destabilizing other countries and added that the security of the west and the east of Asia are intertwined. He also called for a global fight against the phenomenon of terrorism.

Iran seeks stability and security in the region with the help of other nations and supports peace and security, Iran's defense chief further noted.

He further described Iran as a good defense partner for Japan, adding that the country wants to develop its relations with Japan.

Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono, for his part, expressed his views on regional developments and welcomed the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in regional security.

Kono also invited Hatami to visit Japan, while the two ministers agreed to continue bilateral consultations.

KI/IRN83499279