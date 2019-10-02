Russia's Putin says no evidence to blame Iran for attacks on Saudi Aramco

Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani that there was no evidence to blame Iran for the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.

Following the 14 September attacks on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities, the US together with Saudi Arabia and three major European countries accused Iran of being behind the attacks, but Iran has strongly denied any role in the strikes and stressed that they were carried out by Yemeni forces in retaliation for years of aggression and bombardments.

According to Sputnik, the Russian president noted that those who orchestrated it did not reach their aims but merely negatively affected the global economy and consumers.

Speaking further, the Russian president said that due to US sanctions, Iran wasn't able to realize its opportunities, adding that the sanctions were harmful to the global economy and energy industry.

At the same time, Putin noted that Iran has a desire to normalize relations with Washington, though Tehran believes that it does not have equal conditions for dialogue with the United States.

The US gives no proof of Iran's involvement in the attack on Saudi Arabia, Putin also said according to Interfax.

