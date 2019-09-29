  1. Politics
Senior IRGC commander:

Yemenis inspired by Iran’s experience during Sacred Defense

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Brigadier General Mohammad Kosari, the deputy head of the IRGC’s Sarallah Headquarters, says that the Yemeni forces used Iran’s resistance against Saddam regime’s aggression as a role model against the Saudi aggression.

Speaking in Bomehen in the outskirt of the Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday, Brigadier General Mohammad Kosari, the deputy head of the IRGC’s Sarallah Headquarters, condemned the accusations levelled against Iran over the recent Yemeni drone attacks on Aramco oil facilities as ‘lies’, saying that the accusations were due to lack of understanding of the real power of the Yemeni forces.

The senior IRGC commander added that the Yemeni forces were inspired by Iran’s achievements in the military fields and during the Sacred Defense against Saddam regime, saying that the Yemenis have been able to produce various kinds of missiles, drones and other kinds of military equipment by setting Iran’s experience during the Sacred Defense against Iraqi aggression as a role model for themselves.

He further condemned the Western countries' silence toward Saudi crimes in Yemen, calling on the Saudi aggressors to end their bombing and crimes in Yemen if they wish for Yemen’s counterattacks to stop.

