Nasr Min Allah operation to change Saudi ruling establishment

To discuss the Nasr Min Allah military operation by Yemen’s Houthi Ansarollah in the south of Saudi Arabia, Mehr correspondent reached out to Abdullah Salam al-Hakimi, a senior diplomat at Yemeni foreign ministry and former Yemeni minister of national dialogue, a summary of which is as follows:

Al-Hakimi described Nasr Min Allah as a massive military operation which shows the growing military capabilities of the Yemenis.

He further described the operation as a kind of asymmetric warfare led by liberation popular forces.

He further noted that the operation is conducted in a vast area inside the enemy’s territories.

The Yemeni diplomat also pointed out that Nasr Min Allah came along with the recent increase in the military attacks on Saudi energy resources in the east of Saudi Arabia with the aim of destroying the sources of supply for the Saudi military.

Al-Hakimi further noted that the successful military operation in the south of Saudi Arabia will have great military, political and security consequences for the enemy so that it can make changes to the Saudi ruling establishment in the coming days.

In response to a question about the recent drone attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities in the east, the former Yemeni minister of national dialogue said that the drone attacks did not put an end to Saudi aggression on his country as the Americans are the ones who are controlling the aggression behind the scenes and Saudis are a puppet in their hands.

“Even if the Saudis reach to the conclusion that the continuation of the aggression will lead to their own destruction, they will not be able to end their aggression. Because whoever relies on the United States and its allies to protect himself and his regime has no independence in decision making,” he went on to note.

At the end, he ridiculed the claims on Iran’s role in the recent Yemeni attacks on Aramco, saying that such claims may be made on the Nasr Min Allah in the future.

