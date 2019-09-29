Saudis seeking to ‘save face’ by blaming ‘powerful’ Iran for Aramco attacks

“Saudis thought that they can escape the shame of defeat by accusing other countries; so they say Iran has carried out this measure because if they name a powerful rival, their face will be saved,” Hatami said on Sunday while addressing a local ceremony in Tehran.

“Americans and Saudis thought that they can achieve their aim in Yemen in a matter of some days but today, Yemenis are stronger than ever and can go for especial targets in the depth of the enemy’s soil,” added the Iranian minister.

Yemen's Ansarullah movement and their allies in the Yemeni army deployed as many as 10 drones to bomb Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities run by the Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco before dawn on Sept. 14. US and its allies rushed to blame Iran for the attacks without providing any credible evidence. Tehran has strongly dismissed any involvement while warning that any hostile measure against the country will be met by a prompt and crushing response.

“We will firmly counter the smallest aggression and if it repeats, our response will become stronger,” he warned.

He went on to say that Iran is able to domestically produce all its needs for defense products, noting that the power of Iranian defense products has been proved in many instances including the case of downing an intruding US drone.

