S. Arabia considering Yemen offer of truce, sources tell Reuters

The Houthi Ansarollah offered two weeks ago to stop aiming missile and drone attacks at Saudi Arabia if the western-backed coalition led by Riyadh does the same.

There was no immediate Saudi acceptance or rejection of the Houthi offer. But Riyadh this week welcomed the move, and three diplomatic and two other sources familiar with the matter told Reuters the kingdom is seriously considering some form of a ceasefire to try to de-escalate the conflict.

Over the past weeks, different Yemeni officials have urged Saudis to accept their offer of truce otherwise they have announced they the Yemeni forces will intensify their attacks on sensitive areas in the Kingdom.

During a major Yemeni military operation dubbed Nasr Min Allah against the Saudi army in southern Najran province, which started last month, thousands of Saudi soldiers have been captured by Yemeni forces in addition to a huge amount of military equipment.

KI/PR