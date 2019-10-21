Saudi Adel al-Jubeir reiterates baseless claim on Iran's role in Aramco attack

Adel al-Jubeir made the remarks in a speech at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, in London on Monday.

He once again claimed that according to the evidence his country has, Iran had a hand in the attacks on Aramco oil facilities.

Al-Jubeir added that the missiles that targeted the oil facilities were Iranian-made.

While his country has waged a war on Yemen since 2015, he claimed that Iran does not respect the sovereignty of other states as well as international laws.

This is while Iran has strongly denied any involvement in the attacks, which halted 50% of the total oil production of the Kingdom. Tehran says that attacks were carried out by Yemeni forces, as they themselves have claimed responsibility for, in response to 4-year-old aggression on their country.

The Saudi minister further stated that the Kingdom does not seek war with Iran.

Despite President Donald Trump's announcement that the US is willing to leave the Middle East region, the United States has deployed new military troops to Saudi Arabia under the pretext of bolstering the kingdom's security after Aramco attacks. Meanwhile, the US Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday after he made an announced visit to Afghanistan earlier on Sunday.

